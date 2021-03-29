Nigeria: Peace in Lagos, Kano Necessary for Nigeria's Stability - Tinubu

*As Buhari, Lawan, Sanwo-Olu, others eulogise ex-gov at 69

NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said, yesterday, that Lagos and Kano states must remain peaceful, given their large population and economic potential.

This came on a day President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the Progressive Governors' Forum, PGF; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Rotimi Akeredolu of Lagos and Ondo states, respectively, and the APC, yesterday, hailed Tinubu on his 69th birthday, saying he has nurtured talents for the benefit of the country.

Tinubu said this when he paid a visit to Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano, as part of the activities slated to mark his (Tinubu) birthday.

The former governor of Lagos said Kano and the centre of excellence, which possess common population densities and hold economic growth, must lead other parts of the country on a peaceful mission.

Tinubu said: "Nigeria is going through difficult times especially challenges of insecurity and other tough times. Yet there cannot be peace, development and industrial growth in the country in the absence of peace and stability.

"Kano being the most populous state of the Federation has enjoyed stability and peace despite the challenges in Nigeria. The Governors have promoted unity; sustained one Nigeria in the face of difference. We must commend them."

You're a unifying factor, Emir of Kano tells Tinubu

Responding, the Emir of Kano described Tinubu as a unifying factor and personality.

The monarch said this is evident with Tinubu's attendance of the Arewa House Lecture in Kaduna and series of the colloquium organized which he said shows how patriotic he (Tinubu) is.

The monarch said: "We are commending you for attending Arewa House Lecture in Kaduna. This shows how patriotic you are.

"In the last five, I attended a similar Colloquium in Lagos. We saw how you (Tinubu) went round places, which shows how you've become a unifying factor."

Tinubu has inspired many leaders for Nigeria's benefit--Buhari

Meanwhile, President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina in Abuja, acknowledged Tinubu's role in the stability of the party and advocating good governance.

The statement reads: "President Muhammadu Buhari joins the governing party, All Progressives Congress, APC, and its teeming members in congratulating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday, March 29, 2021, sharing the joyous occasion with the former two-term Governor of Lagos State, whose acumen and influence continue to resonate around the country and beyond."

"The President affirms that the former Lagos State Governor has inspired many leaders and continues to nurture talents for the benefit of the country, while acknowledging his role in the stability of the APC, and advocating good governance", the statement added.

Lawan, Omo-Agege greet Tinubu @ 69

Similarly, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, said: "A leader of leaders, political strategist and astute administrator, Asiwaju Tinubu has, in three decades of active roles in the politics of Nigeria, impacted many lives and greatly contributed to improving the polity.

"His achievements and the development foundations he laid in Lagos as the first elected governor of the state in the Fourth Republic have secured his place in the history of the state."

Also, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said Tinubu remains an inspiration to many.

We look up to Tinubu for guidance--APC govs

Also, Chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, PGF, and Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, in a statement, said: "We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your untiring and selfless leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We acknowledge your contributions to the emergence and growth of our party, APC.

"Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, in partnership with many other leaders of our party, including Asiwaju Tinubu, the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance.

"As our national leader, you certainly represent one of the inspirations for our successes."

Nigeria's democracy not complete without Tinubu -- Sanwo-Olu

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, lauded the contributions of Bola Tinubu to the development of Nigeria, saying the country's democracy cannot be complete without him.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said: "The story of Nigeria's democracy cannot be told without the name of the Jagaban Borgu written in gold. Thousands are today direct beneficiaries of his political benevolence.

"As a pathfinder, Asiwaju charted the developmental trajectory of modern Lagos, raising the bar of governance and public service in the State and indeed, Nigeria. A cheerful giver who cares about the welfare of the people, Asiwaju personifies tolerance and humanity."

He is legendary -- Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described Tinubu as legendary.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said: "Asiwaju, the Jagaban Borgu can best be described as a man of many parts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tinubu's foresight in hunting for talents and leaders, particularly, those around him, has projected him to the admiration of many in the country and beyond.

"Tinubu touches are all-encompassing, long-lasting and inexorably memorable. He has been part of every development in the country.

Tinubu a developmental democrat --APC

Similarly, the APC, in a statement by the National Chairman of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe state, Mr. Mai Mala Buni said the former Lagos governor has dedicated his life to the service of humanity.

The statement reads: "The All Progressives Congress APC celebrates a man of excellence, a true democrat and a great leader, the Jagaban of Borgu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 69th birthday anniversary."

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no doubt dedicated his life to the service of humanity, promotion of good governance, growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.

"As a leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is passionate about the future of the people, as a developmental democrat, he is a proponent of due process and rule of law. His humble and humane disposition made him a great philanthropist. The APC family is so proud of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's many achievements."

Vanguard News Nigeria