Nigeria: Tinubu Inaugurates Kano's Anti-Graft Commission, Hails Ganduje for 'Fighting Corruption'

29 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"To a lot of us looking forward to a prosperous, corruption-free Nigeria and Africa, today is dedicated to that objective," Mr Tinubu said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has lauded Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for strengthening anti-corruption institutions.

Mr Tinubu gave the commendation on Sunday in Kano while inaugurating the Office of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Despite Mr Ganduje being caught in a video collecting bribe years ago, the APC leader praised him for "his efforts in fighting corruption".

Mr Ganduje has consistently denied this.

"This is a welcome development indeed and we salute the governor for this encouraging effort.

"In ensuring Nigeria becomes a member of a committed international community that frees us from the burden of corruption this and similar edifices could play an important role in that.

"To a lot of us looking forward to a prosperous, corruption-free Nigeria and Africa today is dedicated to that objective," he pointed out.

In his remark, Mr Ganduje said that at the time his administration took over, the institution had achieved little.

He said that he appointed a very vibrant human rights activist, Muhuyi Rmin-Gado, to chair the agency.

"When he was appointed as the chairman, we made it very clear that there would be no interference in the activities of the agency and up till now we have not interfered in any of its activities," the governor added.

He said that his administration would continue to support the anti-graft body for effective and efficient operations.

Mr Tinubu also inspected some other projects being executed by the state government. (NAN)

