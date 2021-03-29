Kenya/Egypt: Arsenal Star Elneny 'Refused to Play Against Kenya'

28 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Egypt's midfielder Mohammed Elneny reportedly refused to play against Kenya during the recent 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match in Nairobi.

The Arsenal player was part of the Pharaohs contingent for this all-stakes clash against hosts Harambee Stars which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

But he was not chosen to start the match by coach Hossam El-badry and remained glued on the bench for the entire game.

Reports from Egypt now suggest Elneny was offered an opportunity to play against Kenya during the game but refused to warm up at half-time.

Ahmed Abdelbaset, a journalist specialist in the Egyptian Football Association (FA) and the national team news claims that Elneny's 'rebellious' behaviour was the reason he didn't take part in the game.

"After the first training camp under Hossam El-Badry, Elneny asked not to be called up again, because he wasn't starting," Abdelbaset told OnTime Sport TV.

"He was constantly on the bench during the previous qualifying matches, and even though he was promised to start he was still benched against Kenya.

"El-Badry asked Elneny to warm-up during the half-time because he was planning on subbing him on but he refused and told him he wasn't going to play," he added.

When asked why he elected to start Elneny on the bench, El-Badry explained it was because the Arsenal star only trained once with the team prior to the game.

However, there have been widespread speculations that there were issues behind the scenes and that his decision wasn't purely tactical. Especially because Aston Villa's Trezeguet and Ittihad Jeddah defender Ahmed Hegazi both started the game, even though they also trained once with the team.

Additionally, the Arsenal midfielder wasn't even brought on as a substitute despite the fact that El-Badry made two changes in the middle of the pitch, when Egypt was struggling to cope with Kenya's pressure, and put on Omar Gaber and Amr El-Sulya instead.

Abdelbaset adds that Elneny has refused to play against Comoros on Monday despite El-Badry wanting to start him but Senior players including Mo Salah are attempting to sort things between the pair.

Egypt will host Comoros on Monday, March 29 in the final matchday of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, the same day Kenya will be facing Togo in Lome.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.