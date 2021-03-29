Kenya: 13 Patients Succumb to Covid-19, 11 Other Prior Deaths Linked to Virus

28 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Kenya reported thirteen virus-related deaths within 24 hours lapsing on Sunday with an additional eleven deaths which occurred prior to the reporting window also having been verified as fatalities resulting from coronavirus complications.

The confirmed fatalities increased the country's death toll from the virus to 2,117.

The Ministry of Health also reported 1,221 admissions active in various hospitals across the country with 4,060 other patients placed under home-based care.

The admitted cases included 121 in Intensive Care Unit, 32 of whom were on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. The remaining seven were under observation.

An additional 884 coronavirus cases were picked from 5,377 samples within 24 hours marking a positivity rate of 16.6 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 509 cases were reported in Nairobi , 99 in Kiambu , 59 in Uasin Gishu and 48 in Machakos.

Nakuru posted 46 cases, Kajiado (38), Meru (13), Kitui (12), Nandi (11), Kilifi (9), Elgeyo Marakwet (5), Marsabit (5), Bungoma (4), Muranga (3) and Vihiga 93).

Kakamega, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Taiata Taveta, Wajir and West Pokot registered two cases each while Turkana, Baringo, Lamu, Migori, Mombasa, Nyeri and Homa Bay posted a single case each.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.