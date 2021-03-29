South Africa: O Brother, Where Art Thou? South Africa's Xenophobic Violence and Fear of the Other

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Edwin Cameron

Photographs rendered apartheid visible, helping to make the world aware of it and to spur resistance. A new book does the same for the plight of often persecuted migrants in South Africa, where they are blamed for social and economic ills.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Whose stories are told - and whose are obscured? Who is allowed to be visible - and who is erased? Photography entails more than record-keeping. It engages processes of worldmaking that organise how we understand our worlds, and ourselves, and how we engage with our communities. By engaging our attention on certain sites and away from others, it frames what and who are worth seeing. In this way, the photographer helps produce a public knowledge about who should be made visible.

South Africans know this acutely, for photographers, some of them heroic, some at cost to their own lives, made apartheid visible. Targets of xenophobia are subjected to the violence of estrangement. Xenos: the stranger, the outsider, the "alien". To be called xenos, to be made xenos, is to be categorised as illegitimate - to be pushed beyond the bounds, beyond citizenship, beyond moral concern.

These categories accrue. They come...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

