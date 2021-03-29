South Africa: Disinformation in a Time of Covid-19 - What's in a Definition?

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thandi Smith and William Bird

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in our country, those who seek to cause confusion, chaos and public harm have powerful tools of mis- and disinformation to do just that.

Through Real411, Media Monitoring Africa has been tracking disinformation trends on digital platforms since the end of March 2020. Last week we had the good fortune to talk about disinformation at the South African Internet Governance Forum, as well as during a workshop hosted by CST and DFRLab. One of the central issues raised was just how tricky it is to deal with disinformation across the various platforms, not just because of its different forms but how the term is or isn't used, and what actions can be taken. The big platforms have also been strongly criticised for their role in the spread of disinformation. This week we look at how the big social media platforms define disinformation and see if we can make any sense of it.

Each of the platforms usually have blogs and press releases on dealing with disinformation, but for our purposes though we are looking at the content of their policies. Both Facebook and Twitter, for example, have taken strong action against anti-vaccine...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

