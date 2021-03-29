Kenya: Ottomax 'Jobless' After Kenyatta's Order to Close Bars, Suspend Sports

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Matthews Ottomas says President Uhuru Kenyatta's announcement to close bars and suspend sports activities has left him jobless.

Worse, Ottomax who now works as a goalkeeper's trainer and at also as an emcee and disc jockey (DJ) at an entertainment club in Nairobi says this announcement could psychologically affect him.

"Nothing to smile about," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"I work as a football coach and I do a part-time job at an entertainment club. All these industries have been closed indefinetly due to Covid-19 measures. I have bills to pay, many mouths to feed and my only qualifications are zoned on the two jobs," he explained.

Ottomax who represented AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia during his successful playing career also suggested the lack of income could leave him depressed.

"I fully acknowledge the existence of this virus but sending me home to emptiness is not an alternative. As much as we are trying to flatten the curve let's not create another trauma-based pandemic in our homes brought in by hunger and anger. This is the voice of millions who still believe as a developing country we can do better than sending us home."

While shutting down sports activities, a move that affects thousands of athletes among them those competing in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League and others preparing the Tokyo Olympics, President Kenyatta stopped short of announcing alternatives means of income to the affected, most of whom are the youth.