South Africa: NPA Ordered to Reinstate 'Bosasa Mole' Jackie Lepinka

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Two years of suspension on full pay, R50,000 in leave pay during that time and now, another month's salary plus an order for reinstatement: Jackie Lepinka appears to be running rings around the National Prosecuting Authority.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has suffered a blow in its case against Jackie Lepinka, a senior secretary suspended in the wake of allegations that she leaked information to Bosasa in exchange for monthly bribes.

The NPA has been ordered to allow Lepinka to return to work on Thursday, April 1, and to pay her compensation of just over R70,000 in lieu of a full month's salary within 30 days. The General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council handed down the award in early March after Lepinka lodged an unfair labour practice dispute.

The bargaining council found that while the NPA had compelling reasons to suspend Lepinka on two different occasions following the leak claims, her continued suspension was unlawful.

This is because there is, effectively, no current disciplinary case against Lepinka after charges against her were dismissed in October 2019. This is also despite the fact that a labour court review of that decision remains pending.

Lepinka previously worked as an assistant to former...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

