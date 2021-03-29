South Africa: Battle-Ready Molefi Ntseki Unfazed By Weight of Expectation On Bafana Over Afcon

analysis

The last time the national team qualified for a World Cup berth was 19 years ago. But, first, head coach Molefi Ntseki must see his team to victory over tricky Sudan to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki is facing the biggest hurdle he's had to clear since he took over the position from Stuart Baxter in 2019: there are expectations from the South African Football Federation (Safa) - as well as the nation as a whole - that Bafana seals qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

The 51-year-old is not fazed, though, by the pressure. He told journalists earlier this month that he was accustomed to pressure and expectation, having been in charge of South Africa's youth national teams before ascending to the Bafana job.

"Anybody who is working for any company where there are mandates and expectations to do well is under pressure. I'm not different," said Ntseki.

"When leading the national team, the mandate is very simple. Not only from the CEO, or the national executive committee or the president ... It's for me to...