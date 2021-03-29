South Africa: Accountability and Transparency - Ramaphosa Must Show Us His CR17 Funding Statements

analysis

It is important for Cyril Ramaphosa to free himself of the CR17 albatross around his neck. Even if the high court rules in his favour - by keeping the bank statements sealed - it will be nothing more than a Pyrrhic victory. Legally, he would have won the fight, but not politically.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

While the ANC national executive committee (NEC) discussed some important matters over the weekend, it also listened to complaints about the social media behaviour of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The agenda included the final guidelines from the Kgalema Motlanthe panel on the contentious "step aside" rule as well as the various reports of the party's Integrity Commission.

The Mbalula issue involves two ministers who wrote to ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule calling on the party to censure Mbalula for his tweets, which they found offensive.

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was not pleased with Mbalula's tweets pointing to a Jacob Zuma "dynasty" in reference to her failed campaign to lead the ANC in 2017. Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu took issue with Mbalula allegedly calling her a "criminal". Mbalula denies this and has refused...