Gambia: IEC Urges Gambians to Participate in Voter Registration

26 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Jarra Cham

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Alieu Momar Njai, on Thursday called on Gambians to fully participate in the 2021 general voter registration exercise.

He made this statement during the opening of a two-day training on Access to Information in elections held at a local hotel in Bijilo.

The voter registration is expected to start in late may this year.

Therefore, the IEC solicits the continued support of the media in the voter sensitisation drive by the Commission.

"This is to ensure that people can be fully aware of the voter registration and other major electoral activities as well." The IEC chairman added that the full participation of the media would be vital.

The chairman also revealed the IEC's commitment to promote and conduct free and fair elections based on democratic principles and practice whilst opening its doors to provide access to information to all those who need it.

"The Commission recognises that providing timely and accurate information promotes the credibility of elections and the electoral process in general," Chairman Njai said.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.