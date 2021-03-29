Gambia: IEC Urges Gambians to Participate in Voter Registration

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Alieu Momar Njai, on Thursday called on Gambians to fully participate in the 2021 general voter registration exercise.

He made this statement during the opening of a two-day training on Access to Information in elections held at a local hotel in Bijilo.

The voter registration is expected to start in late may this year.

Therefore, the IEC solicits the continued support of the media in the voter sensitisation drive by the Commission.

"This is to ensure that people can be fully aware of the voter registration and other major electoral activities as well." The IEC chairman added that the full participation of the media would be vital.

The chairman also revealed the IEC's commitment to promote and conduct free and fair elections based on democratic principles and practice whilst opening its doors to provide access to information to all those who need it.

"The Commission recognises that providing timely and accurate information promotes the credibility of elections and the electoral process in general," Chairman Njai said.