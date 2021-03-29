Gambia: GDC Youth Leader Debunks Reports of Joining NPP

26 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Youth leader of The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) in Upper Fulladu constituency, Alagie Jawo has strongly refuted reports circulating online that hehas switched allegiance to President Barrow's National People's Party (NPP).

Jawo, a native of Farato Njobo village made this rebuttal recently after supporters of NPP shared an audio on messaging app -WhatsApp, in which he (Alagie Jawo) is purportedly assuring President Barrow of his support to amass more fans for NPP in the constituency.

He admitted meeting the President in Mankamang Kunda, but strongly denied joining his NPP party.

"One NPP supporter told me that President Barrow wanted to see me and my children, in which I told him my children cannot be available. I then went to Mankamang Kunda on a Monday to treat about my children who didn't have support since last year. I'm sorry to all GDC militants and I want to assure them that I cannot leave GDC." he explained.

