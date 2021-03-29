Gambia: TAKE-M Ends Urr Spelling Bee Contest

26 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

TAKE-M Transformation Organization, a non-profit organization committed to promoting the importance of reading, comprehension, writing and spelling in educationrecently held a spelling bee competition for Lower Basic schools within Upper River Region.

The day-long event attracted 21 schools within Upper River Region with 26 participants who competed in the spelling bee held at Regional Education Directorate in Region 6.

The spelling contest is aimed at supporting the country's education system especially in promoting the reading and spelling skills of children.

At the event, Momodou S. Camara, senior education officer at regional education directorate region 6, said TAKE-M Transformation Organisation is working hand in glove with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in improving the quality of reading and spelling.

Camara underscored the importance of the initiative, saying spelling bee contest is important, as it exposes children to reading and spelling, thereby improving their language skills.

CEO TAKE-M Transformation Organization, Tunde Muyi Ogundimu said the event is the 7th edition since inception in 2015, saying the organization is promoting the importance of education in the area of reading, writing, comprehension and spelling.

Mr. Tunde thanked Central Bank of The Gambia, Unique Solutions and The Gambia Transports Service Company for supporting the competition.

Momodou Bah, a pupil of Koba Kunda Lower Basic School emerged winner of the Upper River Region spelling bee competition and received a cash prize.

While thanking his teachers for their foresight in harnessing his reading and spelling skills, Bah expressed his resolve to work hard ahead of the national competition.

Maimuna Jallow, a pupil from Sheafield Calvary Lower Basic School, finished second and also received a cash prize.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

