Gambia Qualifies to 1st Ever AFCON Tournament

Scorpions of The Gambia have secured their first ever qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, thanks to a 1-0 home win over Angola in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau yesterday.

Striker Assan Ceesay scored the only goal of the game in the 62nd minutes.

Gambian goal-machine Assan Ceesay scored the goal for the Gambian side after finishing a wonderful rebounce from midfielder Ablie Jallow's strike.

The Gambian side has written their name in the history of the country's football book as they qualified for the Afcon tournament with a game to spare against DR Congo.

The Scorpions have qualified together with Gabon in Group D after Gabon defeated DR Congo 3-0 yesterday.

Gambia now occupies second position with 10 points behind Gabon who tops the standings on superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, President Adama Barrow, who was full with joy in his phone-call, congratulated the boys for a job well-done.