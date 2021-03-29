Gambia Qualifies to 1st Ever AFCON Tournament

26 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions of The Gambia have secured their first ever qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, thanks to a 1-0 home win over Angola in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau yesterday.

Striker Assan Ceesay scored the only goal of the game in the 62nd minutes.

Gambian goal-machine Assan Ceesay scored the goal for the Gambian side after finishing a wonderful rebounce from midfielder Ablie Jallow's strike.

The Gambian side has written their name in the history of the country's football book as they qualified for the Afcon tournament with a game to spare against DR Congo.

The Scorpions have qualified together with Gabon in Group D after Gabon defeated DR Congo 3-0 yesterday.

Gambia now occupies second position with 10 points behind Gabon who tops the standings on superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, President Adama Barrow, who was full with joy in his phone-call, congratulated the boys for a job well-done.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.