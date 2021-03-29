Gambia: 'Security Is Integral in Any Electoral Process'

Deputy Commissioner of Operations at The Gambia Police Force has underscored that security is an integral component in any electoral process.

Sireh Jabang was speaking on Thursday at a two-day training convened for election and law enforcement officials on access to information. The event was held at Baobab Holiday Restaurant in Kololi.

She observed that ensuring security in any electoral process is essential to retaining the participant's confidence and commitment to an election.

Jabang, however, reminded that confrontations may be unavoidable in elections but urged people to rather focus on its management and containment within accepted boundaries.

Elections, she went on, are national struggles and therefore requires national security.

"The security of an election can be unique to the circumstances in which it is conducted .The institutions responsible for the administration and security of an election must fulfill their mandates impartially. It is also important to note that security is prevalent in electoral processes. We recognised the fact that it can affect both the actual and perceived as well as the legitimacy of the electoral outcomes."

She, however, affirmed that an equitable secure environment for electoral participants is fundamental.

"It is not that the security forces are not willing to give information when needed, but because it could be detrimental to the security of the nation."