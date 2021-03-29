Gambia: Wrestling - Hoyantan, Double Tyson Face-to-Face Slated for April 10

The king of Gambian arena Hoyantan is set to face off with the king of Saloum in Senegal, Double Tyson on 10th April 2021 at the Serekunda East park.

The anticipated mouthwatering event is organised by Jebel Wrestling Promotion.

Jebel Wrestling Promotion has been active since 2012, organising big events involving Hoyontan, Sannex, France among others.

The scheduled war of words between the two wrestlers (Hoyantan and Double Tyson) is part of the announcement for the return of wrestling in the country after a long suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The combat between the two kings of Gambia and Saloum is slated for 30th May 2021 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau after the 10th April face-to-face at the Serekunda East.

Meanwhile, many wrestling supporters believe that the May 30 combat will be a milestone event that will redesign wrestling in the country.

The king of the Gambian arena since 2018, Hoyontan comes into this fight after contesting in some fight, registering 7 wins, 2 draws and zero defeat. He last fought and beat Leket Bu Barra in which he got his crown as the king in Gambian arena.

Hoyontancan also wrestled in all the three types of wrestling in the Senegambia region which include Roffo, free style and boxing. His supporters said he is twice favourite over Double Tyson.

Meanwhile, Double Tyson, the champion of Saloum has fought 17 combats in Senegal and 4 in The Gambia, 3 of which he won, losing only 1 to Pape Mbye.

Double Tyosn is believed to be on a revenge mission against Hoyantan as the king of the Gambian arena beat his brother in the 2016 action.