Gambia: SK East Bi Dismantles Second Infantry to Move From Demotion Zone in 2 Tier

26 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Serrekunda East on Wednesday defeated Second Infantry Battalion 3-0 in their week-eleven encounter played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to move away from the relegation zone in the 202-02021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league.

The Serrekunda East based-club were occupying second-place from bottom in the country's second tier before their game with the Farafenni Barrack soldiers, who are playing absolutely brilliant in the second division league.

Serrekunda East Bi knew that a defeat against Second Infantry Battalion will dash their dreams of staying in the second division league next season.

The Serrekunda East based-club scored three goals without Second Infantry Battalion replying to grasp the maximum points to move away from the demotion zone in the country's second tier.

The win earned Serrekunda East Bi 11 points in eleven league games while Second Infantry Battalion Football Club is with 12 points after eleven league outings.

Team Rhino beat PSV Wellingara 3-2 at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori to bolster their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

Meanwhile, Team Rhino now gripped 17 points in eleven league ties while PSV Wellingara are with 17 points after eleven league clashes.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.