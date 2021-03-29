Gambia: SK East Bi Dismantles Second Infantry to Move From Demotion Zone in 2 Tier

Serrekunda East on Wednesday defeated Second Infantry Battalion 3-0 in their week-eleven encounter played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to move away from the relegation zone in the 202-02021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league.

The Serrekunda East based-club were occupying second-place from bottom in the country's second tier before their game with the Farafenni Barrack soldiers, who are playing absolutely brilliant in the second division league.

Serrekunda East Bi knew that a defeat against Second Infantry Battalion will dash their dreams of staying in the second division league next season.

The Serrekunda East based-club scored three goals without Second Infantry Battalion replying to grasp the maximum points to move away from the demotion zone in the country's second tier.

The win earned Serrekunda East Bi 11 points in eleven league games while Second Infantry Battalion Football Club is with 12 points after eleven league outings.

Team Rhino beat PSV Wellingara 3-2 at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori to bolster their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

Meanwhile, Team Rhino now gripped 17 points in eleven league ties while PSV Wellingara are with 17 points after eleven league clashes.