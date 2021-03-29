South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 1,387 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 544 466.

Today, 46 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 7, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 14, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 8, which brings the total to 52 648 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 471 164, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 231 605