Kenyatta Closes Bars

Thousands of Kenyans have temporarily been rendered jobless after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday ordered an immediate stop to the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants for an indefinite period.

This, he said, is in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid reports people were visiting bars past curfew hours.

Several people have been arrested following an expose by a local media house that bars were selling alcohol at night.

President Kenyatta said bars operating shall be closed permanently within Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru counties until further notice.

Revelers too have been hard hit after the government banned the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants in the said counties.

However, eateries and restaurants have been asked to operate on a take-away basis.

"All gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are suspended within Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru counties until further notice.

All in-person meetings of Cabinet and its committees also suspended", he stated.

The President also reviewed the curfew hours in the five counties, announcing that it shall begin from 8pm and end at 4am in Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru effective midnight.