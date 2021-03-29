Kenya: Leave Nairobi Before Sunday, Govt Tells Travellers

The government on Saturday clarified the fresh directives on cessation of movement into and out of five counties that have recently experienced a surge in Covid-19 infections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday banned the movement of persons into and out of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Nakuru, and Kajiado.

And come Saturday, Government spokesperson Col Cyrus Oguna explained those wishing to leave these counties, for one reason or the other, have until March 28 to do so.

"Anyone caught off-guard by the lockdown has until tomorrow (Sunday) 8pm to travel. Those wishing to travel into or out of Nairobi and other four counties in the one zone area have been given until 8pm tomorrow to travel," he said.

He added that candidates sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will also be allowed to travel home when they finish their exams.

He further clarified that following the lapse of the period, residents within these five counties will only travel within the areas.

"You can therefore move freely within the five counties. You will not however be able to leave and enter the One Zoned Area," he added.

Oguna also pleaded with Kenyans to observe the new curfew timelines in the affected counties 'for their own good'.

He also confirmed that emergencies including sick people in need of healthcare, or deaths, will be considered on a case by case basis.