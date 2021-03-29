Egypt: PM Follows Up Accident of Train Collision in Sohag, Orders Care for Injured

26 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli followed up with Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir and Health Minister Hala Zayed the accident of two trains collision in Sohag, leaving a number of casualties.

In a statement released by the Cabinet media office on Friday, the premier ordered accelerating the transport of the injured to hospitals and offering them all necessary medical care.

He also underlined the importance of officials moving to the scene of the crash and present necessary support.

A crisis room has been established to follow up on the developments minute by minute and coordinate efforts among the various bodies concerned.

