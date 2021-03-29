Egypt: Health Ministry - 32 People Die, 66 Others Injured in Collision of Two Trains in Sohag

The Ministry of Health and Population said Friday that 32 people died and 66 others got injured in a collision of two trains in Tahta township, Sohag governorate, Upper Egypt.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said 36 ambulances rushed to the scene to move the injured to hospitals.

Megahed said Minister of Health Hala Zayed headed to Sohag to follow up the developments of the accident, pointing out that the ministry formed crises and emergencies rooms to offer medical support to the victims.

Zayed offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.