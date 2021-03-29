Egypt: SCA Commends Int'l Offers to Help in Freeing Ship Stuck At Canal

The Suez Canal Authority has commended an offer by the US to help in freeing the container ship "Ever Given" which is still stuck at the waterway.

In a statement released on Friday, SCA said it is seeking to cooperate with the US in such good initiative which asserted the depth of friendly ties binding the two countries.

SCA expressed gratitude for receiving such offers as part of underway efforts to float the grounded ship, asserting that SCA was keen on regularity of international navigation movement as soon as possible.