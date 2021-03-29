Egypt: Sisi Promises Severe Punishment for Those Responsible for Trains' Collision in Sohag

26 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi promised that those who are responsible for causing the collision of the trains in Sohag will be severely punished without exception.

Posting on his social media page, President Sisi said that he has been following the developments of the tragic train accident in Sohag.

He expressed his grief over the tragic accident, pledging a persistence to work on end such kind of accidents. The president also said he has ordered the cabinet and all bodies concerned to move to the crash scene to follow up on the situation round-the-clock.

Sisi extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery, adding that all bodies concerned were ordered to take all necessary measures to compensate the families of the victims and injured.

Earlier in the day, two trains collided in Tahta township in Sohag, leaving 32 people dead and 66 others injured.

