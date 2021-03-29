Egypt, Burundi Confer On Aspects of Bilateral Cooperation in Agricultural Field

Minister of Agriculture el Sayyed el Qasir conferred on Friday with his Burundian counterpart Déo Rurema on aspects to boost bilateral cooperation in the agricultural field.

Qasir asserted the Egyptian support to Burundi comes upon directives from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to support the African brethren in the different fields.

Qasir also lauded the strong historical relations binding Egypt and Burundi.

He expressed the readiness of the ministry to present the technical support needed for Burundi in the different fields including training, building capabilities and the applied agricultural researches.

Qasir asserted the readiness of the Agriculture Ministry to present support in the domain of veterinarian convoys, vaccines and genetic researches.

He asserted the Egyptian readiness to establish joint farm in Burundi like the one established in the other African states so that it can be an easy way to transfer the Egyptian expertise in the field of agriculture.

Meanwhile, Rurema lauded the bilateral ties binding Egypt and Burundi and the efforts of the Egyptian Agriculture Ministry in view of the vast expertise Egypt enjoys in the agricultural sector.

The two ministers agreed on forming a working group to follow up on what has been agreed upon during their meetings. An invitation has been extended to an Egyptian agricultural delegation to visit Burundi to get briefed on their needs in the fields of water management, modern technologies and others.