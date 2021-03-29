Africa: Continent Nears 112,000 Covid-19 Deaths

As of March 29, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,183,371 while over 6,369,788 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 111,913 and  3,768,899 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,545,431 - and  52,663 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  494,659 ), Tunisia ( 250,565 ), Ethiopia ( 200,563 ), Egypt ( 200,050 ) and Nigeria (  162,593 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

