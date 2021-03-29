Sudan: Rehabilitation Workshops for Women Affected By War in Sudan's Nuba Mountains

Nuba Mountains — In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Kuju Shayn, representative of a network of civil society organisations active in areas controlled by the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement-North headed Abdelaziz by El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) in the Nuba Mountains region, spoke of rehabilitation trainings for women in the region.

Shayn said that women have endured a great deal of suffering due to war and its consequences: "Ten years of war in the region has resulted in the displacement of families, the spread of the phenomenon of early marriage for girls, and mental health issues."

He said that civil society organisations have begun to rehabilitate women through special training workshops with the help of the Saiha Feminist Organization, adding that "the level of literacy among women increased significantly in the previous period."

The trainings include mental health workshops, capacity building, and a networking program that takes between 3 and 12 months. 147 women have completed the rehabilitation so far, according to Shayn, who announced that 50 more women began a new round of trainings this month.

On Tuesday, the SPLM-N El Hilu and the Alliance of Civilian Nuba Mountains Forces signed an agreement to thoroughly review of all laws and customs related to the ownership, use, and possession of land and the empowerment of women in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile state.

Earlier this month, a coalition of women's organisations announced their support for the negotiating position of the SPLM-N El Hilu after a delegation of the women's organisations organised a 16-day visit to the areas controlled by the SPLM-N El Hilu.