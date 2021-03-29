Kenya: 2 University Students Perish in Accident Along Nakuru-Kericho Highway

29 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Two Egerton University students perished in a road accident at Chepsion along the Nakuru-Kericho Highway Sunday evening after a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) they were traveling in was hit by a petroleum tanker.

Kericho County Police Commander, Silas Gichunge said seven other people were injured in the 6pm road crash.

He said the PSV driver was attempting to overtake the tanker when he noticed an oncoming vehicle.

Gichunge said the tanker ploughed into the PSV killing the two instantly.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kericho County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.