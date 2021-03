Tunis/Tunisia — The coronavirus claimed one more life Friday in Sfax, pushing the death toll to 667, the local health directorate said in its latest report.

The governorate also reported a further 129 infections over the past 24 hours which took the total number of infections to 23,916. The number of recoveries reached so far 22,530.

Twenty-three patients are currently in intensive care, 72 in COVID-19 wards and 34 are staying in private healthcare facilities.