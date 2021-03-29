Tunisia: Health Ministry Receives €13 Million in Medical Aid From EU

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry received Friday aid in the form of health equipment worth €13 million from the European Union under Essaha Aziza programme.

This aid consists of 193 four-axle ambulances and type A ambulances for 995 public health facilities in 13 governorates. The medical transport fleet also includes 88 multidisciplinary vehicles and thirteen 4x4 cars for the transport of staff and medical monitoring in basic healthcare centres in remote areas.

Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said the equipment aims to beef up frontline healthcare services in the 13 target regions of Essaha Aziza programme.

EU Ambassador to Tunisia Marcus Cornaro said the overall cost of Essaha Aziza programme stands at €20.500 million.

The EU decided to add €50 million to the budget of this programme from 2022, he further said. Priority regions will have healthcare services in connection to the health of mothers and children, reventive health ies and COVID-19 vaccination.