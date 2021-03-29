Tunisia: Environment - Stop Pollution Collective Launches Petition Against Pollution in Gabes

26 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A petition denouncing the pollution suffered by the governorate of Gabes and claiming the right to a healthy life, was launched by the collective Stop Pollution on social media.

Bearing the slogan "Stop Pollution, I want to live", this petition addressed to the Prime Minister, comes after the fire that occurred on March 13, 2021, in a private industrial unit, located in the industrial zone of Gabes and which killed five people and injured one.

The collective says that this fire is the latest in a long series of disasters that have shaken the city, including the fires that occurred at the ammonitrate plant of the Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT), in 2020.

The collective claims that no safety measures have been taken despite calls from civil society and environmental associations to check the compliance of the region's industrial units with safety standards, especially after the Beirut port explosion of August 4, 2020.

It considered that the lack of compliance with safety standards combined with the great deterioration of the quality of infrastructure in the majority of industrial units and ammonitrate and natural gas storage units in the region threatens not only the health of citizens but the existence of an entire city and increases the possibility of disasters.

Through this petition, the Collective demands the opening of an investigation into the fire that occurred on March 13, 2021, the prosecution of those responsible, and the support and moral and material compensation of the victims' families.

It also demands a change in the development model of the governorate of Gabes based on polluting industries with low employment capacity and the establishment of a new model that respects the environment and human beings and is capable of creating jobs.

The collective also calls on the State to honour its commitments by implementing the decision of June 29, 2017, on the immediate cessation of the dumping of phosphogypsum into the sea by phosphate processing plants, the closure of polluting units of the Tunisian Chemical Group and the fight against all forms of pollution resulting from industrial activity.

