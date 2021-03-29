Tunisia: Covid-19 - One More Death Reported in Sfax

26 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The coronavirus claimed one more life Friday in Sfax, pushing the death toll to 667, the local health directorate said in its latest report. The governorate also reported a further 129 infections over the past 24 hours which took the total...

Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

