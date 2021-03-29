Tunisia: Coronavirus - 2980 People Vaccinated in Monastir, More Infections

26 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 2,980 citizens among medics and elderly people received coronavirus vaccination in Monastir from March 13 to 25.

The region saw one more fatality of the disease on Friday, upping the death toll to 410, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate.

Another 25 people tested positive for the virus, where the total number of infections reached 15119 cases.

Recoveries from the coronavirus in Monastir amounted to 14,177, after recording 18 more recoveries, according to the same source. Active cases currently stand at 532.

