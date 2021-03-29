Tunisia: Covid-19 - Minister Says Number of Patients Admitted to Intensive Care Significantly Rose

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of COVID-19 patients put on oxygen or admitted to intensive care significantly rose over the recent days, said Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi.

"A third wave cannot be ruled out " and vaccination is the only protection against infection, he added at a ceremony Friday during which European Union (EU) medical aid amounting to 13 milion euros was delivered.

Infection with the new UK variant, in particular, accounts partly for the spike. Lockdowns are decreed each time cases of the new strain are reported in a region to ward off transmission.