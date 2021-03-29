South Africa: Sekunjalo's 'Poor Us' Conspiracy Theory Mashup Was a Colossal Waste of Parliamentarians' Time

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sasha Planting

I write this column knowing that I will be accused of racism, of undermining the transformation agenda and of being party to a co-ordinated campaign to discredit and destroy Independent Media, AYO Technology Solutions, Sagamartha and Sekunjalo, which are all entities directly or indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

But a recent presentation to Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance (Scof) - which is responsible for oversight of the National Treasury as well as statutory entities like the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Land Bank, Financial Intelligence Centre, the revenue service and a dozen others - simply beggars belief and cannot go unchallenged.

The Sekunjalo group had been invited to make a presentation to Scof, as it's known, on its response to the findings of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry, or at least that is what the MPs attending were led to expect.

As you may remember, the Mpati Commission was established in 2018 to examine allegations of impropriety regarding the PIC. The 900-page report was made publicly available about a year ago and its findings on the Sekunjalo group of companies, among others, were clinical and damning.

Yet, in December, Finance Minister Tito...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.