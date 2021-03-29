South Africa: Sekunjalo's 'Poor Us' Conspiracy Theory Mashup Was a Colossal Waste of Parliamentarians' Time

opinion

I write this column knowing that I will be accused of racism, of undermining the transformation agenda and of being party to a co-ordinated campaign to discredit and destroy Independent Media, AYO Technology Solutions, Sagamartha and Sekunjalo, which are all entities directly or indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

But a recent presentation to Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance (Scof) - which is responsible for oversight of the National Treasury as well as statutory entities like the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Land Bank, Financial Intelligence Centre, the revenue service and a dozen others - simply beggars belief and cannot go unchallenged.

The Sekunjalo group had been invited to make a presentation to Scof, as it's known, on its response to the findings of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry, or at least that is what the MPs attending were led to expect.

As you may remember, the Mpati Commission was established in 2018 to examine allegations of impropriety regarding the PIC. The 900-page report was made publicly available about a year ago and its findings on the Sekunjalo group of companies, among others, were clinical and damning.

Yet, in December, Finance Minister Tito...