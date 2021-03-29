South Africa: How Many Times Can a Country Die?

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Branko Brkic

This home of mine for so many years is a country that was dying for centuries before it even had a chance to live. With the arrival of democracy, it received a current of life and hope that rivalled the dream of all southern Slavs living together. But South Africa has died so many times since.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

It is always horrible to lose people dear to you, who made a great impact on your life and legacy. Out of a torrent of people who have departed in recent years, and not only during this awful pandemic, a few have hurt me deeply and personally.

Jack Koolen was a human rights defender, idealist and motivator of the highest calibre, who stood by Daily Maverick, and me, when the nights were darkest and dawns failed to arrive. I think of his wisdom and kindness a lot ever since he left, too young and always sorely missed.

Then Deon Schoeman left. He was a motoring journalist extraordinaire and the most wonderful friend one could think of, a man whose personal goodness and deep decency were north of my own compass. Almost two years have passed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.