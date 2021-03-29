Liberia: Mo Ali - 'We Stand By Our Posts of March 1 & 4, 2021'

Monrovia — The opposition Unity Party Secretary-General, Mo Ali, who was released from police custody at 4:00 am today after being held for comments on Facebook says he stands by his posts and has no regrets over them.

Ali was charged and incarcerated on Thursday morning for terrorism, criminal attempt to commit murder, arson, and terrorist threat.

Mr. Ali was incarcerated at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on Thursday over two Facebook posts which the police believe can be linked to the recent arson attacks on the home of Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe and the headquarters of the Liberia National Police.

On March 1, Mr. Ali posted to Facebook: "Dear National Elections Commission (NEC), we understand the ploy. But try it and you will see what is gonna be the end result".

And on March 4, he again wrote on Facebook, "I don't believe in the integrity of the Supreme Court. Most of the justices there have been corrupted. Justice Nagbe is a hardcore tribalist."

Mr. Ali was surprisingly ordered arrested on Thursday when he made his second appearance for an investigation to provide clarity on his Facebook posts.

He told FrontPageAfrica on Friday that his release was unconditional and was at the instruction of Attorney General Frank Musah Dean.

Cllr. Dean on Thursday told FrontPageAfrica that there was no need for the Police to arrest and charge Ali when there is no clear evidence linking him to the charges.

He ordered the police to release him from prison until there is sufficient evidence.

Upon his release, Ali posted to Facebook:

"As it is told, there's no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice. Freedom of Speech is fundamental and must be protected at all times even in our partisan disagreements.

In so doing, let me reecho, that we stand by our posts of March 1&4, 2021. No amount of tension, threats and imprisonment will cowered us into silence.

Thanks a lot to all of our supporters and party leaders."