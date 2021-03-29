South Africa: Minister Ronald Lamola Opens New SIU Office in Northern Cape

press release

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola will open the Special Investigating Unit's Northern Cape Provincial Office on Thursday, 1 April 2021.

The opening will take place at Mittah Seperepere International Convention Centre in Kimberly at 10h00. The Northern Cape is the only province in South Africa without SIU presence and it is being serviced by Free State, North West and Western Cape provincial offices.

The Northern Cape Provincial Office forms part of the new SIU strategy which focuses on implementing business process improvements that are result driven. The strategy places emphasis on the positive impact of the SIU work, improving turnaround time of investigations, reaching expected legal outcomes and ensuring the implementation of SIU outcomes and recommendations.

The SIU is an independent forensic and litigation agency established by the President in terms of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunal Act, Act 74 of 1996, to investigate serious malpractice, corruption, malfeasance and maladministration in relation to the administration of State institutions, State assets and public money as well as any conduct which may seriously harm the interest of the State and the public.

Members of the media are invited. Media RSVP: Thobekile Gwamanda email: TGwamanda@siu.org.za.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms: siu@whistleblowing.co.za / Hotline: 0800 037 774