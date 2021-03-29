Liberia: Mayor Koijee Hails Gregory Meeks' Ascendency As New U.S. Foreign Committee Chair

Monrovia — Upon his historic election as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Representatives, U.S. Congress, Monrovia City Major Jefferson T. Koijee has sent out a message of congratulations to Representative Gregory Meeks, his friend of many years.

Ethnically, Meeks is of African-American heritage, and according to a DNA analysis, he descended, mainly, from people of Sierra Leone. His great-grandparents were living in South Carolina when slavery was abolished.

As Meeks is now the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee as a whole, he serves as an ex-officio member on all subcommittees.

Koijee hailed Meeks for being the first African-American to ascend to this noble height of congressional undertakings in the United States of America (USA).

The Monrovia City Mayor sees Meeks' victory as an advancement for color people, particularly the blacks. Koijee added that this is a documented step rise against discrimination in all forms as it signals a boost for democracy worldwide.