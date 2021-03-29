Liberia: Mayor Koijee Hails Gregory Meeks' Ascendency As New U.S. Foreign Committee Chair

26 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Upon his historic election as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Representatives, U.S. Congress, Monrovia City Major Jefferson T. Koijee has sent out a message of congratulations to Representative Gregory Meeks, his friend of many years.

Ethnically, Meeks is of African-American heritage, and according to a DNA analysis, he descended, mainly, from people of Sierra Leone. His great-grandparents were living in South Carolina when slavery was abolished.

As Meeks is now the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee as a whole, he serves as an ex-officio member on all subcommittees.

Koijee hailed Meeks for being the first African-American to ascend to this noble height of congressional undertakings in the United States of America (USA).

The Monrovia City Mayor sees Meeks' victory as an advancement for color people, particularly the blacks. Koijee added that this is a documented step rise against discrimination in all forms as it signals a boost for democracy worldwide.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.