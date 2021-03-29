South Africa: Survivor of Xenophobic Attack Speaks - 'It's Hard to Believe It Was the People We Know Who Attacked Us'

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shireen Hassim, Tawana Kupe and Eric Worby

I decided to go back to check my place and I was astonished to find it razed. There was nothing remaining. They looted all my belongings and then removed the zinc sheets.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

My parents came from Mozambique, but I was born here in South Africa. I lost my mother in June 2004 and my father in October the same year. They left me a stand ... and I was sustaining myself from the money tenants paid.

I was too young to look for employment then but at least with the shacks I could survive. I tried to send myself to school for about one year but then I dropped out.

When all this violence took place I was at work, where I repair radios and TVs. I returned to my place and found it in a chaotic state, as people were being attacked and trying to flee. It was dark. While I stood with friends outside my house, a group of about 12 youths came armed with knives, iron bars, hammers, spears and all sorts of weapons. They said, "We want this guy who fixes radios and TVs" and they meant...

