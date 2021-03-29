South Africa: Western Cape Online Learner Application Deadline Extended

The Western Cape Education Department has extended the online learner application deadline for the 2022 school year to 1 April 2021 at midnight.

The application system which opened on 26 February 2021 for learners who will attend public schools in the province, was initially set to close on 26 March 2021 midnight.

However, in recent days the provincial department has noticed an increase in website activity on the online application system.

"We have also received a number of requests from parents to accommodate an extension to allow parents to complete the last few applications. It was decided that an extension for applications for the 2022 school year would be granted up until midnight of 1 April 2021.

"There will be no further extensions beyond this point. Parents will then have had 35 days to apply. We believe that come 1 April, parents have been given ample time to get the necessary documents together and to complete their applications," department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said on Friday.

Hammond noted that activity on the website over the past few days has indicated that some parents have left the process to the last minute, with 16 000 applications being submitted on Tuesday, 19 000 on Wednesday and 22 000 on Thursday.

"At this stage we have recorded 344 305 applications by 104 038 registered users. We would like to thank the parents who have applied timeously, and appeal to those that are still to apply, to do so immediately. It is recommended that they do not leave it until the last minute," Hammond said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Applications can be made either online or through a paper-based application process. Should a parent not have access to technology, they must please ask the relevant school for the application form.

The link to the WCED admissions website is: https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login (link is external)

"Parents must apply to at least three schools, including the ones closest to your home, and order their preference on the system," Hammond said.

The following supporting documents are required when applying:

The last official school report card;

ID, Birth certificate, passport of the learner; or study permit (foreign learners); or proof of application (study permit) or a police affidavit;

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [primary schools only]; and

Proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence).

The department has also created two video tutorials to assist parents to navigate both the registration and application process online.

The tutorial on how to register on the website can be accessed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nm8svoRmSE (link is external)

The tutorial on how to apply online can be accessed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GS2yR57RuY (link is external)

"We ask that parents please cooperate with this plea to apply before Thursday. Should they still fail to do so, they will still be able to apply, but it will be registered as a late application," Hammond said.