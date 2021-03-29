Gambia: Information Minister to Probe Into Circumstances Surrounding the Erection of Towers At Bakau Health Facility

27 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

The Gambia's Information Minister, Ebrima Sillah, has on Wednesday assured lawmakers that his Ministry will investigate the circumstances surrounding the erection of two towers in the premises of Bakau Health Center.

Minister Sillah said this during question and answer session with the legislators at the National Assembly.

Member for Bakau, Hassan Touray, asked the minister about the modalities and arrangements on the network antennas erected in the Bakau Health center premises.

Information Minister stated that the staff of the ministry visited the health center to ascertain the nature of communication infrastructure deployed at the said premises. He said he has confirmed the existence of two towers within the facility's premises, which according to the hospital staff belong to Africell and Qcell.

He said as provided in the Information Act of 2019, as amended, his ministry in consultation with PURA is responsible for issuance of licenses to operators in the ICT industry. But, he said his ministry and PURA do not in any way determine the area or the premises the operator would use to deploy its infrastructure in order to provide services to customers.

He said notwithstanding this, it is important to note that, as far as acquiring properties and premises for the deployment of ICT Infrastructure by licensed operators is concerned, the land is acquired through factors such as identifying a private property and a matter of negotiation and agreement between the operator and the owner of the premises etc.

"Since MoICI is never involved in the process of acquiring properties for the deployment of infrastructure for private operators, and that the said towers are erected at the said premises of the Ministry of Health. I would like to suggest that the relevant authority be engaged for further clarification on this issue," he said.

Bakau lawmaker further asked the minister to inform the assembly whether there is any compensation package for the erection of the said towers in the health facility's premises.

Minister Sillah said: "If the operator actually engaged the land owner on the erection of a tower in his or her particular land, what happens is that the land can be leased, bought and rent, depending on the agreement formula for which compensation is given. But in this particular one, I don't actually know what the agreement is."

Momodou Ceesay, Member for Jangjangbureh, asked the Information Minister whether he can instruct the regulators to go and probe into the matter, since the ministry is responsible for issuance of license to operators.

Minister Sillah replied that his ministry will undoubtedly do the investigation, adding that they have already commenced probing into the matter.

Halifa Sallah, Serrekunda lawmaker, told the minister that it is prudent to raise the matter in Cabinet and get answers from the concerned Cabinet Minister to get the substance of what actually happened, rather than prolonging the whole chain of questioning into the issues. Minister Sillah said: "I will definitely do that. In fact this information reached us just recently and Cabinet is not sitting soon. But I will definitely do that, to help us determine what the arrangements are as per the issue".

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.