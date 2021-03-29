South Africa: Environment, Forestry and Fisheries On Extended Producer Responsibility in the Waste Sector

press release

Amendment of the regulations and notices regarding Extended Producer Responsibility in the waste sector published for consultation

Draft Amendents to the regulations and notices regarding Extended Producer Responsibility in the Waste Sector have been published for public consultation.

The Notice was published in Government Gazette 44295 (Notice No.239) by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on 19 March 2021 in terms of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act.

Implementation of the EPR Regulations, published in November 2020, was postponed to 5 May 2021 to address concerns raised by affected producers.

The Regulations give effect to Sections 18 of the Waste Act and apply to the electrical and electronic equipment sector, lighting sector and paper, packaging and some single use product sectors. They outline a new approach to waste management in South Africa, and will contribute significantly to the diversion of waste from landfill. This will increase the recycling rate and expand the Circular Economy, thus achieving some of the aims of the National Waste Management Strategy published in 2020.

As a means through which the manufacturers and importers of products are required to bear responsibility for the impact their products have on the environment, Extended Producer Responsibility ensures that those products are either recycled or up-cycled, and that waste products disposed at landfill is kept at a minimum.

The proposed Amended Regulations provide for collaboration by producers of identified products with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, to develop Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Charter for the relevant value change within two years of publication of the Notice. The Charter must include a special focus on women, youth and people living with disabilities.

The proposal provides the framework for the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of EPR schemes by producers as part of the country's post-consumer stage waste management strategy.

This means that producers, or a class of producers, including brand owners, would be required to set up procedures, processes and invest resources to implement the EPR measures with regards to the management of waste generated by their industries. This includes light bulbs, batteries, solar panels, single-use products, vinyl, metal and glass packaging, vehicle lights, laser lighting, toys, TV and computer screens, and a variety of domestic appliances.

Section 18 of the NEMWA requires that affected producers be specifically consulted with regards to the implementation of the Regulations as they are the developers and implementers of the schemes.

They are required to register with the Department.

The Regulations and Notices have been amended to allow additional time for the registration, development and submission of EPR schemes.