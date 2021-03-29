South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Visits Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality, 30 Mar

28 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy President David Mabuza will conduct an oversight visit to Phuthaditjhaba, in the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality, Free State.

The visit is the second service delivery oversight by the Deputy President since making an undertaking to Parliament during questions for oral replies, to intervene in service delivery hotspots.

The Deputy President will be accompanied by the Premier of the Free State Province, Ms Sisi Ntombela, the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Fikile Majola and the leadership of the District and Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality.

The Issues that were raised in Parliament by various political parties were related to electricity and water disruption due to debt owed by the Municipality to Eskom. Maluti-a-Phofung was previously placed under Section 139 (1) (b) on the Constitution which has since been lifted. The visit by the Deputy President forms part of support interventions by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Service Delivery.

The Deputy President will receive a briefing on measures undertaken by the Province and the Municipality to resolve the issue of the escalating debt to Eskom, which led to disruption of electricity supply. Water supply is also one of the affected areas of delivery due to power interruptions. In this regard, the Deputy President and Ministers are expected to visit one of the water projects affected in the delivery of water to residents in the Municipality.

The visit also falls within the context of the the District Development Model for accelerated, aligned and integrated service delivery, that speaks to the urgency required to turnaround municipalities experiencing challenges.

