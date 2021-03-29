South Africa: SA Records 965 New Covid-19 Cases,15 Deaths

A total of 24 256 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 965 new cases identified, representing a 4% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, a further 15 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the tally to 52 663 to date.

Of the latest fatalities, six are from KwaZulu-Natal, four from Mpumalanga, three from Free State and one from the Western Cape, while the rest of the provinces recorded zero deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Also, the recovery rate is holding steady at 95% after 1 471 899 beat the infectious disease, while the active cases now stand at 20 869.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the hardest-hit province with 5 434 active cases.

The province is followed by the Western Cape with 5 081 people who are currently infected, 2 647 in Gauteng, 2 511 in the Northern Cape, 1 886 in the North West, 1 597 in Free State, 1 006 in Mpumalanga, 283 in Limpopo and 209 in the Eastern Cape.

The Minister announced that the number of vaccinated healthcare workers have risen to 231 605.

As of 28 March 2021, there have been 126 359 540 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 769 473 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Also, 462 824 374 vaccine doses have been administered as of 25 March 2021.