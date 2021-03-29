Tunisia Observes Earth Hour On Saturday

27 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Earth Hour Tunisia and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) North Africa are observing Saturday the Earth Hour to call attention to climate change,

Both organisations invite citizens, institutions, enterprises, local authorities and civil society organisations to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm (local time).

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and in a bid to ensure the safety of the general public, global organisers used electronic platforms and social media to urge millions of people around the world to participate.

The initiative was launched in 2007 by the WWF to rationalise use electricity and raise public awareness of the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

.Earth Hour Tunisia was created in April 2015 in a bid to protect the environment, participate actively in renewable energy and development projects and fight against climate change.

