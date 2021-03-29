Tunisia Does Not Deliver Any Covid-19 Vaccine Certificates (Hechmi Louzir)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia does not deliver any COVID-19 vaccine certificates, President of the Steering Committee of the COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign and member of the Anti

COVID-19 Scientific Committee Hechmi Louzir said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not issued any recommendations on the subject matter, Louzir told TAP, adding that granting the certificate is not a problem and could be delivered later at any time.

The electronic platform « Evax » has a database of people registered in the vaccination process as well as the list of people vaccinated, the same source said, adding that it is possible to give the vaccine certificates to its beneficiaries when it becomes included in the WHO health regulations.

Louzir said since the start of the national vaccination campaign, on March 13, no serious complaints related to the vaccine have been reported, pointing out that the side effects recorded are common when administering any type of vaccine.