South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,545,431 Cases of Covid-19

28 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 545 431.

Click here for statistics.

Today, 15 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 3, Gauteng 6, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, North- ern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1, which brings the total to 52 663 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 471 899, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 231 605.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.