South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,545,431 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 545 431.

Today, 15 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 3, Gauteng 6, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, North- ern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1, which brings the total to 52 663 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 471 899, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 231 605.