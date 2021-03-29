South Africa: 'The Girl Who Was Raped' - How Speaking Out Leads to a Case of He-Said-She-Said and Secondary Trauma

analysis

There are unintended consequences to speaking out publicly about alleged sexual assault.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"It's been terrible. I've lost so much weight, I've been having panic attacks and nightmares," said the woman who'd prefer to go by her Twitter name, Nampree. She took to social media and also laid charges of rape against DJ Fresh and Euphonik two months ago.

She said that what started out as an attempt to get justice has resulted in her being bullied, gaslit and painted as a liar by both the DJs and their fans.

The DJs, on the other hand, claimed the allegations were false, and that the serious issue of gender-based violence had been "weaponised".

Nampree's decision to tweet about the alleged rape - before she laid charges two months ago - comes on the back of the #MeToo movement. It got global recognition in October 2017, when US actress Alyssa Milano tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." Thousands of women across the world shared their stories under the tweet.

Following #MeToo, women in South Africa took to Twitter to name and shame their...