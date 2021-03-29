South Africa: SA Need to Play On the Same Fitness Field As Their Global Cricket Rivals

analysis

Local cricketers have been set more stringent targets to avoid falling further behind.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

As the rest of the cricketing world innovates and moves forward, Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is at the forefront of demanding better fitness from his players.

Sisanda Magala, who recently underlined his status as the best domestic white-ball bowler by taking the most wickets to help the Lions win the recent domestic T20 Challenge, is in a race against time to turn his provisional selection for South Africa's white ball series against Pakistan into a permanent one.

The reason the Lions' fast bowler - who is a firm favourite of the Proteas' coaching team but who has yet to play for his country despite being called up twice before - has not been capped is his struggle to meet the national team's conditioning standards.

And with the first of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Pakistan kicking off Temba Bavuma's tenure as the Proteas' white ball captain, Magala finds an all-too-familiar foe standing in the way of his being part of the new dispensation - the 2km time trial.

The time trial is supposed to be done in...